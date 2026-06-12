Project marks revival of Hejaz railway legacy over a century later

ISTANBUL

A railway connection spanning from Saudi Arabia to Türkiye is projected for completion within the next three years, marking the historic resurrection of the late Ottoman Empire’s Hejaz Railway project after a 120-year hiatus.

Türkiye, Syria and Jordan revealed plans in September to restore the historic railway corridor, with Saudi Arabia now formally joining the initiative.

Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu and his Saudi counterpart signed a memorandum of understanding during a ceremony in Riyadh on June 9.

Speaking to Saudi Arabian TV channel Al Arabiya on June 10, Uraloğlu said the railway project could eventually be extended into Europe, adding that the financial framework and investment details of the Riyadh-Ankara rail link are expected to become clearer in the near future.

The minister said the planned railway corridor would originate in Saudi Arabia, pass through Jordan and Syria and ultimately connect with Türkiye.

He noted that Iraq could also be incorporated into the network at a later stage. According to Uraloğlu, Saudi Arabia has already expanded its railway infrastructure to the Jordanian border, while Türkiye’s rail network currently extends to the Syrian frontier.

The project is intended to enhance regional connectivity, integrate markets and facilitate trade across the Middle East.

The initiative has gained additional significance amid growing concerns over disruptions to global maritime shipping routes and the possibility of closures affecting the Strait of Hormuz, prompting renewed interest in alternative overland transportation corridors.

Last major project of Ottoman Empire

Beyond its economic and logistical implications, the project also carries considerable historical symbolism, representing a continuation of one of the Ottoman Empire’s most ambitious late-era infrastructure undertakings.

The original Hejaz Railway, one of the empire’s final grand projects, was designed to stretch from Istanbul to Mecca. Its primary objective was to facilitate the pilgrimage journey of Muslims traveling to Islam’s holiest sites.

At the same time, Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II viewed the railway as a strategic instrument for reinforcing the loyalty of Muslim populations throughout the empire.

The project also served as a political statement emphasizing Ottoman unity at a time when Britain and several European powers were increasingly seeking influence over, and eventual control of, Ottoman territories in the Middle East.

Although construction succeeded in linking Damascus with Medina, the railway was never completed as originally envisioned. Large sections of the line gradually fell into disuse over the following decades and today the network is no longer operational.

Initially spanning 1,464 kilometers, the railway expanded to approximately 1,750 kilometers by 1917. The project, estimated to have cost around 4 million Ottoman liras, was largely financed through donation campaigns championed by Abdulhamid II and supported by Muslims across the Islamic world.

Just one year after trains began reaching Medina, Abdulhamid II was deposed in April 1909 and the outbreak of World War I eventually led to the occupation of much of the region by British and French forces. As a result, the ambitious railway project faded into history before achieving its ultimate goal.

Today, remnants of the Hejaz Railway, including tracks, tunnels, bridges and historic station buildings, are preserved and exhibited across parts of Syria, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.