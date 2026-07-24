Turkish media watchdog plans to license YouTube channels

Turkish media watchdog plans to license YouTube channels

ANKARA
Turkish media watchdog plans to license YouTube channels

Türkiye’s Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) has prepared to require licenses for digital platforms and YouTube channels, its head said on July 23.

Speaking at parliament’s panel on school attacks, RTÜK Head Mehmet Daniş said channels broadcasting regular news, discussion programs, analysis and street interviews require licensing.

“We need to license organizations doing journalism and broadcasting like YouTube,” Daniş said, noting legislation needs updating to adapt traditional television mechanisms to the digital space.

The council plans to collect a 1.5 percent share of broadcast revenues from digital publishers. Talks continue with platform representatives to establish a technical and legal framework.

Daniş said street interviews will be evaluated as public broadcasting formats subject to journalistic ethics rather than social media content to prevent disinformation and misleading public opinion or insults.

RTÜK is developing artificial intelligence software launching in a few months to monitor digital media. The system will detect hate speech, copyright issues, ethics violations and specific keywords for expert review, with severe violations leading to content removal, access blocks or license cancellations.

The council is updating its Smart Signs system, adding 10+ and 16+ age categories with clear symbols for bullying, gambling, drug use, suicide, discrimination and inappropriate language.

The goal is to ensure children use platforms safely and consciously rather than pushing them away, Daniş said.

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