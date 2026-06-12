Sydney Sweeney dismisses ‘Euphoria’ cast feud rumors

LOS ANGELES

Actress Sydney Sweeney has dismissed speculation of behind-the-scenes drama among the cast of HBO’s Euphoria, calling the rumors “crazy” and insisting the actors have maintained strong relationships throughout the show’s run.



Speaking on Vanity Fair’s “Little Gold Men” podcast, Sweeney rejected claims that tensions among cast members contributed to delays in the series’ third season. She said the principal actors were contractually committed to the show as their top priority and that scheduling conflicts were not responsible for the postponement.



According to Sweeney, the delays were instead linked to script development and the industry-wide writers’ and actors’ strikes that disrupted Hollywood productions in recent years.



The actress also pushed back against persistent rumors of a feud with co-star Zendaya, saying media reports and social media speculation had exaggerated the situation. She described the cast as having “grown up together” during the series and said many of the stories circulating online were unfounded.



Rumors of tensions between Sweeney and Zendaya have circulated for months, fueled by fan speculation and reports surrounding promotional events for the show. Other cast members have also denied claims of conflict behind the scenes.



Sweeney currently stars as Cassie Howard in the drama series, which recently concluded its third and

final season.