More celebrities detained in Istanbul narcotics investigation

ISTANBUL

Authorities on June 11 carried out the latest phase of a high-profile anti-narcotics operation targeting celebrities, detaining 22 well-known figures, including singer Kenan Doğulu and actress Beren Saat.

In the new wave, arrest warrants were also issued for several other celebrities, including singer Ayşe Hatun Önal, influencer Kerimcan Durmaz, singer Berdan Mardini and actor Enis Arıkan.

The detained celebrities were taken to the Narcotics Crimes Investigation Department in Istanbul’s Küçükçekmece after undergoing medical checks for questioning.

During searches conducted as part of the operation, authorities reportedly seized 7.43 grams of cannabis at the residence of model Tessy Ramos Correira. At the home of Mehmet Yıldız, owner of a modeling agency, police found a precision scale and a grinder.

In addition, a search carried out at an establishment named “CHEEKY CLUP” in Beyoğlu resulted in the seizure of 1 gram of cannabis.

In the previous operation on May 21, blood, hair and urine samples were collected from several public figures, including Mabel Matiz and Serenay Sarıkaya.

Under Turkish law, drug-related offenses are categorized into separate crimes, including possession, use, encouragement of use and trafficking, each carrying distinct penalties.

Drug use is defined as the purchase, acceptance, possession, or consumption of narcotic or psychotropic substances for personal use.

In recent months, several celebrities in Türkiye have been detained on allegations of drug use. While they are typically released after providing blood, hair and urine samples, the test results are later made public by authorities.