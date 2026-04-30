Turkish, Greek FMs discuss Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla

Turkish, Greek FMs discuss Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla

ANKARA
Turkish, Greek FMs discuss Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla

​​​​​​​Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed Israel’s attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla with his Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis in a phone call, diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

According to sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fidan held a telephone conversation with Gerapetritis, during which the Israeli intervention targeting the aid flotilla was addressed.

No further information was disclosed by the ministry.

The Global Sumud Flotilla’s Spring 2026 mission, aimed at breaking Israel’s blockade on Gaza and delivering humanitarian aid, set sail from Barcelona on April 12.

After additional participation in Sicily, the flotilla resumed its journey on April 26.

Late on April 29, Israeli forces carried out what was described as an unlawful intervention in international waters off the coast of Crete, targeting vessels carrying activists.

According to flotilla officials, 345 participants from 39 countries, including Turkish nationals, were on board the vessels.

In a previous attempt in September 2025, Israeli forces also intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters in the Mediterranean, detaining activists and seizing the vessels.

Greece,

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