US, Iran escalate tone over resumption of war

US, Iran escalate tone over resumption of war

TEHRAN
US, Iran escalate tone over resumption of war

A man walks past a banner installed along the roadside of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, in Tehran on April 29, 2026.(AFP)

Washington and Tehran on May 1 sharpened their rhetoric over the possibility of renewed conflict amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, as the U.S. President Donald Trump was briefed on a potential “final blow” strike actions against Iran.

The commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) presented the possible options during a briefing with Trump in the Situation Room, outlining a "short and powerful wave of strikes" should the president decide to resume combat operations, several media reports said.

The assessed targets reportedly include Iran's military assets, leadership and infrastructure.

The Pentagon is also considering deploying advanced weapons systems, including a new hypersonic missile known as "Dark Eagle," reports said.

The report came as Trump said that the U.S. “might need” to restart war with Iran, adding, “Nobody knows what the talks are except myself and a couple of other people.”

Meanwhile, Tehran's air defenses were activated to counter small aircraft and drones late on April 30.

The Tasnim and Fars news agencies reported that air defense systems, heard in some parts of the Iranian capital, were activated "to counter small aircraft and reconnaissance drones" for around 20 minutes but that the situation had returned to "normal.”

Trump's administration also faced a looming midnight deadline to secure congressional authorization for the war against Iran, setting up a clash between the White House and Congress.

The Trump administration argued that the 60-day clock to seek authorization was effectively paused by a ceasefire announced last month.

US,

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