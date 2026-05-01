Activists on Gaza aid flotilla disembark in Crete after Israeli arrest

ATHENS

Activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla stand at the port of Atherinolakkos on the island of Crete after disembarking from a Greek Coast Guard vessel, following their interception by the Israeli Navy in international waters, on May 1, 2026. (Photo by Costas METAXAKIS / AFP)

Dozens of activists on a Gaza-bound aid flotilla which was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters off Crete disembarked on May 1 in the Greek island.

Escorted by Greek Coast Guards, around 175 activists, the majority of them nationals of European countries, were taken in four coaches to the port of Atherinolakkos, in the southeast of the island.

As they approached the port, the activists chanted "Free Palestine," media reported.

Turkish citizens on the boats are set to arrive in the Istanbul Airport later in the day, Turkish Foreign Ministry announced.

The flotilla comprising more than 50 vessels set sail in recent weeks from Marseille in France, Barcelona in Spain and Syracuse in Italy.

Its aim, according to the organizers, was to break the blockade of Gaza and bring humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory.

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein on May 1 said, "All the flotilla activists are now in Greece except Saif Abu Keshek and Thiago Avila."

In a post on X, the ministry called the flotilla "another provocation designed to divert attention from Hamas's refusal to disarm". It also said the flotilla was serving "professional provocateurs.”

It said Keshek was "suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization" and that he and Avila, suspected of "illegal activity,” would be brought to Israel for questioning.

Several European governments with nationals among those arrested have called on Israel to free the activists and called its action a flagrant contravention of international law.

But the United States backed Israeli authorities, calling the flotilla a "stunt" and saying it expects allies to deny port access, docking, departure and refueling to vessels participating in the flotilla.

A State Department spokesman said Washington was exploring imposing "consequences" on those who support the flotilla.

In the summer and autumn of 2025, a first voyage by the Global Sumud Flotilla across the Mediterranean towards Gaza drew worldwide attention.

The boats in that flotilla were intercepted by Israel off the coasts of Egypt and the Gaza Strip in early October.

Crew members, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, were arrested and then expelled by Israel.