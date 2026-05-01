MHP launches congress calendar amid internal shake-up

MHP launches congress calendar amid internal shake-up

ANKARA
MHP launches congress calendar amid internal shake-up

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) will hold its 15th ordinary convention next March, a senior official said on May 1, as the party continues a sweeping internal restructuring.

In a written statement, MHP deputy leader Semih Yalçın announced that district and provincial congresses will begin on May 7. The decisions were taken during a top party meeting on April 27.

The announcement comes after the MHP dissolved the leadership of 11 provincial organizations in April, part of a broader shake-up within the party. The restructuring process initially began with the dismissal of the Istanbul provincial leadership and its 39 district branches before expanding to include Kütahya, Eskişehir, Kars, Çanakkale, Bilecik, Muğla, Bolu, Ardahan, Bingöl and Gaziantep.

The party has not provided detailed reasons for the dismissals. However, the changes followed the resignation of senior party figure İzzet Ulvi Yönter in late March.

Since then, party leadership has replaced local administrations across multiple provinces with newly appointed figures as part of the reorganization process.

"MHP organizations have the strength to neutralize the propaganda against them," Yalçın said. "A new calendar has also been determined within the scope of MHP’s organizational activities."

Congress,

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