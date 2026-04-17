MHP disbands Kütahya, Eskişehir organizations in latest restructuring move

MHP disbands Kütahya, Eskişehir organizations in latest restructuring move

ANKARA
MHP disbands Kütahya, Eskişehir organizations in latest restructuring move

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has dissolved its provincial organizations in Kütahya and Eskişehir as part of an ongoing internal restructuring, the party said on April 16.

MHP deputy leader Semih Yalçın announced that both provincial organizations were abolished in line with provisions of the party statute, citing authority under internal regulations governing organizational changes.

The party said new appointments were made immediately following the decision. In the western city of Kütahya, Mehmet Ali Türker was named provincial chairman, while in the central province of Eskişehir, Ayhan Sezer was appointed to lead the organization.

The move comes as MHP continues a broader overhaul of its provincial structure. The party recently took a similar step in Istanbul, where it dissolved the provincial executive board along with 39 district organizations before naming a new leadership.

Volkan Yılmaz, whose appointment as Istanbul chair had been previously confirmed, will lead the restructured organization.

MHP deputy chair Feti Yıldız on April 15 unveiled the new executive board in the city, naming Ahmet Yasak, Ömer Çölüoğlu, Mustafa Kemal Dalan, Mustafa Karaçam, Burak Arkaz, Mehmet Çamur, Hamit Şahinoğlu, Mustafa Nohut and Zafer Yalçın as members.

MHP officials have framed the changes as part of routine organizational adjustments under the party’s internal rules.

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