Bahçeli calls on appeals court to make swift decision on CHP case

Bahçeli calls on appeals court to make swift decision on CHP case

ANKARA
Bahçeli calls on appeals court to make swift decision on CHP case


Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) head Devlet Bahçeli has called on the Court of Appeals to make a swift decision on a case that created a leadership problem within the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).


At a parliamentary meeting on June 2, Bahçeli shared his assessment and proposals regarding the developments within the CHP after a court annulled the party’s 2023 congress and reinstated former chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu as the head of the party instead of Özgür Özel.

“Given the sensitivity of the matter, the Court of Appeals should issue its decision on the appeal as soon as possible. Turkish politics and democracy must not be allowed to be damaged,” Bahçeli stressed.

The ongoing division and recent developments do not fit with the CHP’s institutional status and history, and risk to deal a blow on the Turkish political culture, Bahçeli urged, stressing all responsible politicians should refrain from provocations especially at a moment when the country is trying to handle the “terror-free Türkiye” project.

“The issue should not stray from the legal framework, the platform of democracy, political competition, and civility. No one should dare to destabilize Türkiye. Events should not spill into the streets, leading to calls for physical confrontation, attacks on security forces, and disruption of public order,” he stated.

He also recalled that he earlier warned of attempts to divide the CHP, saying “It should not be forgotten that regional developments and terror-free Türkiye process require the presence of strong political institutions and common mind.”

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