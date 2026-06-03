AKP revamps local leadership in four provinces

AKP revamps local leadership in four provinces

ANKARA
AKP revamps local leadership in four provinces

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has replaced its provincial leadership and administrations in four cities as part of what it described as an effort to continue the party’s internal transformation process.In a statement, the AKP announced changes to its organizations in Adana, Diyarbakır, Giresun and Siirt, saying the moves were aimed at “maximizing the AKP’s political presence” in those provinces.

It said the leadership changes were part of a broader organizational review process.

“We are conducting our organizational work with this awareness and carrying out our internal transformation processes with this high sense of responsibility,” the party said in a press release.

The reshuffle follows similar changes announced in September, when the AKP replaced leadership in eight provinces: Muğla, Çanakkale, Adıyaman, Niğde, Tunceli, Bitlis, Elazığ and Ordu.

The party did not immediately announce the names of the new provincial chairpersons for the four provinces.

Similarly, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has recently dismissed its provincial executive boards in 13 cities.

The restructuring process began with the dismissal of the Istanbul provincial leadership and its 39 district branches, and later expanded to include Kütahya, Kars, Eskişehir, Bilecik, Çanakkale, Muğla, Bolu, Ardahan, Gaziantep, Bingöl, Malatya and Isparta.

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