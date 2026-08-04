New Party’s Özel promises “new generation of politics”

ANKARA

New Party leader Özgür Özel has promised to bring an end to the current political system and replace it with a “new generation of politics” in his party’s first televised meeting in parliament.

“The New Party will change the way politics is conducted in Türkiye. The old understanding of politics will come to an end. With the New Party, a new generation of politics will be established where members have a voice, authority and decision-making power,” Özel told his parliamentary group on Aug. 4.

This was the New Party’s first public group meeting after Özel and 90 deputies resigned from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and formed their own movement. Özel’s New Party has become the new main opposition party as the second political party with most seats at the parliament.

“There is not any political party in history whose decision to be established, name and budget were directly determined by the people,” Özel said, thanking to all those who donated to the New Party.

One of the differences from other political parties will be on the organization model, Özel said, stressing that each member of the party will have a say on the decision-making processes through the district and provincial assemblies to be established.

“The technical part of the foundation of the New Party is completed, and we have three months for the political part. This will be completed with the support of our members through the establishment of district and provincial assemblies. I invite everyone who wants to have a say on the future of our country,” he said.

He informed that online membership will be available soon, in line with the New Party’s understanding of new generation politics.

Although the New Party’s backbone relies on social democracy, Özel said that the New Party belongs to all democrats, including “nationalist, conservative, socialist, liberal and Kurdish democrats.”