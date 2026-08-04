Bahçeli first to sign bill tied to anti-terror initiative

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has become the first political figure to sign a long-awaited bill forming part of the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative.

Titled “Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration,” the bill is expected to be formally introduced to parliament on Aug. 5.

In addition to Bahçeli, the draft was signed by MHP’s Celal Adan, Erkan Akçay, Filiz Kılıç and Feti Yıldız.

The legislation was finalized following consultations between the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş and political parties, with officials seeking broad political consensus before its submission.

The bill is expected to be referred first to the parliament’s Justice Committee before proceeding to the General Assembly for debate and a vote.

The proposed legislation is regarded as a key component of the government’s broader “terror-free Türkiye” process, although its full contents have not yet been made public.

The major framework law will govern the final phase of the project with a clear objective of ending the decades-old PKK problem, say officials from the ruling bloc.

According to media reports, the drafted bill will define PKK as a defunct terror group and propose that its members who have not committed major crimes be placed on probation.