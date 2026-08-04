Turkish auto market contracts 10.7 percent in January-July

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s automobile and light commercial vehicle market contracted 10.72 percent year-on-year in the January-July period of 2026, totaling 638,965 units, according to data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

Passenger car sales declined 12.14 percent from a year earlier to 502,712 units, while the light commercial vehicle market shrank 5.05 percent to 136,253 units.

In July alone, the automobile and light commercial vehicle market fell 25 percent year-on-year to 80,786 units.

Passenger car sales in July declined 25.79 percent from the same month a year earlier to 62,478 units, while the light commercial vehicle market contracted 22.17 percent to 18,308 units.

Compared with the average July sales of the past five years, the total automobile and light commercial vehicle market declined 2.8 percent.

Passenger car sales were down 3.1 percent from the five-year July average, while the light commercial vehicle market fell 2.0 percent.

In the January-July period, gasoline-powered cars accounted for 41.4 percent of the market with sales of 208,046 units. They were followed by hybrid vehicles with 165,924 units and a 33 percent market share, and electric vehicles with 94,046 units and an 18.7 percent share.

EV sales in the January-July period declined 9 percent compared with the same period of the previous year, while July EV sales fell 27.1 percent year-on-year to 12,715 units.

Domestic EV brand Togg delivered 25,848 vehicles in the January-July period, while Tesla sold 4,088 units during the same period.