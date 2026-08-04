Parliament receives a bill expanding veteran rights

Parliament receives a bill expanding veteran rights

ANKARA
Parliament receives a bill expanding veteran rights

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) submitted a bill to parliament expanding pension and social rights for official veterans and the families of martyrs.

“We are providing a minimum income guarantee for the parents of our martyrs and personnel disabled in the line of duty,” AKP Deputy Group Chair Abdulhamit Gül said.

The bill amends the Turkish Republic Retirement Fund Law, ensuring pensions for martyrs’ parents will not fall below the net minimum wage. Home care support for veterans requiring assistance will increase from two to two and a half times the net minimum wage.

Under Anti-Terror Law changes, pensions for duty-disabled privates, security guards, military cadets and civilians will rise. The legislation adapts the complex civil service ranking system to calculate these pensions based on education. Four-year university graduates will be placed at a higher baseline tier, while others start at a lower rank.

The specific index figures used to determine payouts will range from 2,100 to 3,600 depending on the individual’s assigned rank. The total pension cannot fall below a statutory baseline of 35,398 multiplied by the civil servant salary coefficient. The Social Security Institution (SGK) will collect overpayments from the Treasury.

The proposal introduces a monthly pension based on a 17,135 index figure for armed forces, gendarmerie, coast guard, intelligence and police, cadets and security guards wounded in counterterrorism operations but denied official veteran status. This covers penetrating wounds from bullets, shrapnel, explosives, blast and thermal effects and close-quarter combat injuries.

Applicants need a medical board report with at least one forensic expert confirming the injury’s severity and causal link. Eligible individuals will receive the “veteran” title and rights like free travel and discounted utility bills.

The application window for past incidents remains open for one year. The legislation grants the new pension to public servants and civilians injured during the July 15 coup attempt lacking a disability status.

Amendments to the Social Insurance and General Health Insurance Law cap the re-examination age for privates at 55. The regulations take effect on Sept. 1, 2026.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top military council names Dalkıran air force chief, promotes dozens

Top military council names Dalkıran air force chief, promotes dozens
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top military council names Dalkıran air force chief, promotes dozens

    Top military council names Dalkıran air force chief, promotes dozens

  2. Bahçeli first to sign bill tied to anti-terror initiative

    Bahçeli first to sign bill tied to anti-terror initiative

  3. Millions join Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala

    Millions join Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala

  4. Status of US-Iran talks uncertain as ship struck in Hormuz

    Status of US-Iran talks uncertain as ship struck in Hormuz

  5. Barzani meets Sharaa for talks on SDF accord

    Barzani meets Sharaa for talks on SDF accord
Recommended
Top military council names Dalkıran air force chief, promotes dozens

Top military council names Dalkıran air force chief, promotes dozens
Bahçeli first to sign bill tied to anti-terror initiative

Bahçeli first to sign bill tied to anti-terror initiative
Mumcu family to meet justice minister over reopened probe

Mumcu family to meet justice minister over reopened probe
New Party’s Özel promises “new generation of politics”

New Party’s Özel promises “new generation of politics”
Mayor of İzmir’s Menderes among 13 detained in corruption probe

Mayor of İzmir’s Menderes among 13 detained in corruption probe
New rule cuts land limits for agricultural bungalows

New rule cuts land limits for agricultural bungalows
Türkiye dismisses 84 judges, prosecutors in 2026

Türkiye dismisses 84 judges, prosecutors in 2026
WORLD Millions join Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala

Millions join Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala

Millions of Shiite Muslims observed the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage Aug. 4 in the Iraqi holy city of Karbala, under the shadow of ongoing regional tensions and fears of another round of escalation in the U.S.-Iran war.
ECONOMY Turkish auto market contracts 10.7 percent in January-July

Turkish auto market contracts 10.7 percent in January-July

Türkiye’s automobile and light commercial vehicle market contracted 10.72 percent year-on-year in the January-July period of 2026, totaling 638,965 units, according to data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for Champions League playoff spot

Fenerbahçe aims for Champions League playoff spot

Fenerbahçe is set to host Austrian side Sturm Graz on Aug. 5 at the Chobani Stadium for the first leg of its Champions League third qualifying round tie.
﻿