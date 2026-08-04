Türkiye’s intel chief, Hamas leader discuss Gaza roadmap

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın met Hamas political bureau chief Khalil al-Hayya in Istanbul on Aug. 3 to discuss a roadmap for moving the Gaza peace plan into its second phase, sources familiar with the meeting said.

The talks focused on Hamas’ response to the roadmap, which the sources described as positive.

Participants voiced concern that Israel had intensified its attacks on Gaza instead of responding to the proposal and called on the international community to act to halt the attacks.

They also accused Israel of continuing to violate Palestinian rights in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem and discussed settlement expansion and growing settler violence.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza was also on the agenda. Türkiye said it would continue supporting both the political process and efforts to increase humanitarian aid to the enclave.

The meeting also covered the joint mediation efforts of Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt. The Hamas delegation thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for Türkiye’s efforts to secure peace in Gaza.