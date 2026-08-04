Türkiye’s intel chief, Hamas leader discuss Gaza roadmap

Türkiye’s intel chief, Hamas leader discuss Gaza roadmap

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s intel chief, Hamas leader discuss Gaza roadmap

 

Türkiye’s intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın met Hamas political bureau chief Khalil al-Hayya in Istanbul on Aug. 3 to discuss a roadmap for moving the Gaza peace plan into its second phase, sources familiar with the meeting said.

The talks focused on Hamas’ response to the roadmap, which the sources described as positive.

Participants voiced concern that Israel had intensified its attacks on Gaza instead of responding to the proposal and called on the international community to act to halt the attacks.

They also accused Israel of continuing to violate Palestinian rights in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem and discussed settlement expansion and growing settler violence.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza was also on the agenda. Türkiye said it would continue supporting both the political process and efforts to increase humanitarian aid to the enclave.

The meeting also covered the joint mediation efforts of Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt. The Hamas delegation thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for Türkiye’s efforts to secure peace in Gaza.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trabzonspor close to signing Mohamed Salah

Trabzonspor close to signing Mohamed Salah
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trabzonspor close to signing Mohamed Salah

    Trabzonspor close to signing Mohamed Salah

  2. Fitch: Türkiye to remain major EM debt, sukuk issuer

    Fitch: Türkiye to remain major EM debt, sukuk issuer

  3. Global banks expect Turkish rate cut later this year

    Global banks expect Turkish rate cut later this year

  4. Higher oil prices lift energy majors’ second-quarter profits

    Higher oil prices lift energy majors’ second-quarter profits

  5. Russian barrage on Ukraine kills 15, wounds dozens more

    Russian barrage on Ukraine kills 15, wounds dozens more
Recommended
Turkish intelligence chief holds Libya security talks in Ankara

Turkish intelligence chief holds Libya security talks in Ankara
Turkish top diplomat to attend key meeting on Jerusalem

Turkish top diplomat to attend key meeting on Jerusalem
Türkiye urges action to protect Black Sea shipping after drone attacks

Türkiye urges action to protect Black Sea shipping after drone attacks
Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar condemn Israeli violations in Gaza

Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar condemn Israeli violations in Gaza
Erdoğan says Israel must comply with Gaza peace roadmap

Erdoğan says Israel must comply with Gaza peace roadmap
Türkiye says Israeli strikes undermine Gaza peace efforts

Türkiye says Israeli strikes undermine Gaza peace efforts
WORLD Russian barrage on Ukraine kills 15, wounds dozens more

Russian barrage on Ukraine kills 15, wounds dozens more

Russian missile and drone strikes killed at least 15 people and wounded 51 in Kiev and the surrounding region overnight, Ukrainian authorities said on Aug. 5.
ECONOMY Fitch: Türkiye to remain major EM debt, sukuk issuer

Fitch: Türkiye to remain major EM debt, sukuk issuer

Türkiye is likely to remain a major global sukuk and emerging-market debt issuer in 2026, driven by high external financing needs, upcoming maturities, wider fiscal deficits and efforts to diversify funding sources, Fitch Ratings said in a new report.
SPORTS Trabzonspor close to signing Mohamed Salah

Trabzonspor close to signing Mohamed Salah

Turkish Süper Lig club Trabzonspor has announced that it has opened official transfer negotiations to sign free-agent forward Mohamed Salah.
﻿