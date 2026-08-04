Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar condemn Israeli violations in Gaza

ANKARA

A Palestinian child walks past the rubble of destroyed buildings in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in the northern Gaza Strip on Aug. 2, 2026. (AFP)

Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar have jointly condemned what they described as continuing Israeli violations in Gaza, saying the actions breach the ceasefire agreement and threaten efforts to implement its second phase.

The three countries, which have acted as mediators in the Gaza talks, said Israeli attacks had targeted health facilities and medical infrastructure and caused civilian casualties, including women and children.

The attacks amounted to “a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law,” they said in a joint statement issued on Aug. 3.

The mediators called on Israel to comply with its obligations under international law and fully implement its commitments under the ceasefire agreement.

They said the continued violations were undermining the second-phase roadmap, particularly after Hamas and other Palestinian factions announced their acceptance of the plan, including a provision concerning restrictions on weapons.

Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar also called for the protection of civilians, medical facilities and humanitarian workers, as well as the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid and medical supplies throughout Gaza.

They urged the international community to pressure Israel to meet its obligations and support the completion of U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan, with the aim of securing a permanent ceasefire and ending the humanitarian suffering in Gaza.