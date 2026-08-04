Trump says Iran facing 'last chance before decapitation'

Trump says Iran facing 'last chance before decapitation'

WASHINGTON
Trump says Iran facing last chance before decapitation

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Aug. 3 that talks with Iran were underway and described them as Tehran’s “last chance” to reach an agreement, despite Iran’s denial that it was negotiating with Washington.

“This is the last chance for them to sign a good document,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I want to give them every last chance before decapitation.”

Trump said he had agreed to continue pursuing diplomacy at the request of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and other countries.

He said an agreement would first address the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, possibly within a day, before moving to what he called Iran’s denuclearization.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei rejected Trump’s account, saying Tehran was holding talks only with Oman over safe passage through the strait.

Trump insisted that discussions with Iran were taking place, telling reporters: “We are talking right now.”

Iran says its negotiations with Oman are focused on establishing a temporary shipping route through Hormuz. Tehran has said any arrangement must respect its sovereignty and security interests.

The dispute over the waterway remains a central obstacle in efforts to end the war, which began with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran maintains that its nuclear program is intended solely for civilian purposes.

In a notice issued late on Aug. 3, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said a cargo vessel about 20 nautical miles northeast of Al Khasab, Oman, reported being struck by an unidentified projectile. Authorities were investigating the incident.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trabzonspor close to signing Mohamed Salah

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