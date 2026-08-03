Erdoğan says Israel must comply with Gaza peace roadmap

Erdoğan says Israel must comply with Gaza peace roadmap

ANKARA
Erdoğan says Israel must comply with Gaza peace roadmap

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Israel must comply fully with the roadmap for the second phase of the Gaza Peace Plan during a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Aug. 3.

Israel’s adherence to the roadmap is essential to the success of the plan, Erdoğan said, adding that Türkiye was closely monitoring developments, according to a statement by the Communications Directorate.

The two also discussed Türkiye-Saudi Arabia relations as well as regional and global issues.

Erdoğan said Türkiye was saddened by the attacks on Saudi Arabia and was working to help establish lasting peace, security and stability in the region.

Talks,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top military council names Dalkıran air force chief, promotes dozens

Top military council names Dalkıran air force chief, promotes dozens
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top military council names Dalkıran air force chief, promotes dozens

    Top military council names Dalkıran air force chief, promotes dozens

  2. Bahçeli first to sign bill tied to anti-terror initiative

    Bahçeli first to sign bill tied to anti-terror initiative

  3. Millions join Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala

    Millions join Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala

  4. Status of US-Iran talks uncertain as ship struck in Hormuz

    Status of US-Iran talks uncertain as ship struck in Hormuz

  5. Barzani meets Sharaa for talks on SDF accord

    Barzani meets Sharaa for talks on SDF accord
Recommended
Turkish top diplomat to attend key meeting on Jerusalem

Turkish top diplomat to attend key meeting on Jerusalem
Türkiye urges action to protect Black Sea shipping after drone attacks

Türkiye urges action to protect Black Sea shipping after drone attacks
Türkiye’s intel chief, Hamas leader discuss Gaza roadmap

Türkiye’s intel chief, Hamas leader discuss Gaza roadmap
Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar condemn Israeli violations in Gaza

Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar condemn Israeli violations in Gaza
Türkiye says Israeli strikes undermine Gaza peace efforts

Türkiye says Israeli strikes undermine Gaza peace efforts
EU cannot be party to Cyprus talks: Erhürman

EU cannot be party to Cyprus talks: Erhürman
WORLD Millions join Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala

Millions join Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala

Millions of Shiite Muslims observed the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage Aug. 4 in the Iraqi holy city of Karbala, under the shadow of ongoing regional tensions and fears of another round of escalation in the U.S.-Iran war.
ECONOMY Turkish auto market contracts 10.7 percent in January-July

Turkish auto market contracts 10.7 percent in January-July

Türkiye’s automobile and light commercial vehicle market contracted 10.72 percent year-on-year in the January-July period of 2026, totaling 638,965 units, according to data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for Champions League playoff spot

Fenerbahçe aims for Champions League playoff spot

Fenerbahçe is set to host Austrian side Sturm Graz on Aug. 5 at the Chobani Stadium for the first leg of its Champions League third qualifying round tie.
﻿