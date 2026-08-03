Erdoğan says Israel must comply with Gaza peace roadmap

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Israel must comply fully with the roadmap for the second phase of the Gaza Peace Plan during a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Aug. 3.

Israel’s adherence to the roadmap is essential to the success of the plan, Erdoğan said, adding that Türkiye was closely monitoring developments, according to a statement by the Communications Directorate.

The two also discussed Türkiye-Saudi Arabia relations as well as regional and global issues.

Erdoğan said Türkiye was saddened by the attacks on Saudi Arabia and was working to help establish lasting peace, security and stability in the region.