Havelsan’s air force info system deployed by Azerbaijan

Havelsan’s air force info system deployed by Azerbaijan

ANKARA
Havelsan’s air force info system deployed by Azerbaijan

Havelsan has delivered a set of critical capabilities developed under its air force information system project to Azerbaijan, the Turkish defense software company said on Aug. 2

Developed to meet the operational requirements of the Turkish Air Force, the system provides an integrated command-and-control infrastructure that enables the planning, execution, monitoring and assessment of air operations through digital platforms.

The capabilities delivered to Azerbaijan allow personnel at operation centers to work on a shared operational picture, manage mission and operational data in real time, monitor critical information from a single center and accelerate decision-making processes, Havelsan said.

The company said the project improves the speed, accuracy and effectiveness of planning, coordination and execution processes by enabling air operations to be managed according to real-time developments.

Its modules support secure information sharing among different command levels and allow critical air operation data to be viewed simultaneously.

The delivery marks a new stage in defense industry cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, particularly in software and command-and-control technologies, Havelsan said.

The adoption of its domestically developed operational management software by international users, the company said, demonstrates Türkiye’s growing capabilities in defense information technologies and command-and-control systems.

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