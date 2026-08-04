Drone hits Türkiye-bound ship in Black Sea

Drone hits Türkiye-bound ship in Black Sea

ANKARA
Drone hits Türkiye-bound ship in Black Sea

A Türkiye-bound cargo ship was hit by a drone off Russia’s Black Sea coast, with all 22 crew members evacuated and three possibly seriously injured, Türkiye’s maritime authority said.

The Cameroon-flagged roll-on/roll-off ship Nadezhda was attacked on Aug. 3 about 20 nautical miles off Novorossiysk while sailing to the northern Turkish port of Samsun, the Directorate General of Maritime Affairs said.

The crew included 13 Turkish nationals. All those aboard were taken safely to Novorossiysk Port by Russian vessels.

Initial assessments found damage to the ship’s living quarters and bow, while a fire continued on board.

The directorate said a salvage operation could not be carried out because the risk of further drone attacks in the area remained.

It did not identify who was responsible for the attack.

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