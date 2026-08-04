Oil giant Aramco's profits soar 44 pct as war boosts prices

Oil giant Aramco's profits soar 44 pct as war boosts prices

RIYADH
Oil giant Aramcos profits soar 44 pct as war boosts prices

Saudi Aramco on Aug. 4 said its net profit rose 44 percent in the second quarter year-on-year as the Middle East war pushed oil and gas prices higher.

Aramco, majority-owned by the state, reported net income of 122.6 billion Saudi riyals ($32.7 billion) from April to June, up from 85 billion riyals ($22.67 billion) in 2025.

Crude prices have been volatile throughout the war and were far higher in the second quarter of 2026 compared with a year earlier.

"Despite the unprecedented supply disruption through the Strait of Hormuz, we continued to demonstrate our ability to maintain business continuity," Aramco president and CEO Amin H. Nasser said in a statement.

He cited Aramco's "diverse asset base and multi-decade planning, including strategic infrastructure such as the East-West Pipeline, storage capacity, and export terminals."

Fighting in the Gulf continues to restrict the passage of hydrocarbons through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, while Iran's Houthi allies in Yemen announced a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea last month.

He also said that attacks by the Houthi rebels had no real effect on the oil giant’s production. Strikes by the Iran-backed group had “no material impact on our capabilities,” Nasser said during a call with reporters,

Stripping out exceptional items, adjusted net income came in at 125.1 billion Saudi riyals ($33.4 billion).

profits,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trabzonspor close to signing Mohamed Salah

Trabzonspor close to signing Mohamed Salah
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trabzonspor close to signing Mohamed Salah

    Trabzonspor close to signing Mohamed Salah

  2. Fitch: Türkiye to remain major EM debt, sukuk issuer

    Fitch: Türkiye to remain major EM debt, sukuk issuer

  3. Global banks expect Turkish rate cut later this year

    Global banks expect Turkish rate cut later this year

  4. Higher oil prices lift energy majors’ second-quarter profits

    Higher oil prices lift energy majors’ second-quarter profits

  5. Russian barrage on Ukraine kills 15, wounds dozens more

    Russian barrage on Ukraine kills 15, wounds dozens more
Recommended
Fitch: Türkiye to remain major EM debt, sukuk issuer

Fitch: Türkiye to remain major EM debt, sukuk issuer
Global banks expect Turkish rate cut later this year

Global banks expect Turkish rate cut later this year
Higher oil prices lift energy majors’ second-quarter profits

Higher oil prices lift energy majors’ second-quarter profits
Cathay Pacific says profit soars 71 pct in first half

Cathay Pacific says profit soars 71 pct in first half
South Korea police raid Starbucks HQ over Tank Day fiasco

South Korea police raid Starbucks HQ over 'Tank Day' fiasco
Indonesias economic growth slows in second quarter

Indonesia's economic growth slows in second quarter
The Indian central bank holds rates as it assesses the Mideast shock.

The Indian central bank holds rates as it assesses the Mideast shock.
WORLD Russian barrage on Ukraine kills 15, wounds dozens more

Russian barrage on Ukraine kills 15, wounds dozens more

Russian missile and drone strikes killed at least 15 people and wounded 51 in Kiev and the surrounding region overnight, Ukrainian authorities said on Aug. 5.
ECONOMY Fitch: Türkiye to remain major EM debt, sukuk issuer

Fitch: Türkiye to remain major EM debt, sukuk issuer

Türkiye is likely to remain a major global sukuk and emerging-market debt issuer in 2026, driven by high external financing needs, upcoming maturities, wider fiscal deficits and efforts to diversify funding sources, Fitch Ratings said in a new report.
SPORTS Trabzonspor close to signing Mohamed Salah

Trabzonspor close to signing Mohamed Salah

Turkish Süper Lig club Trabzonspor has announced that it has opened official transfer negotiations to sign free-agent forward Mohamed Salah.
﻿