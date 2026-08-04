New rule cuts land limits for agricultural bungalows

ANKARA

Türkiye has slashed the minimum land size required to build vineyard houses and bungalows on agricultural property from five decares down to two, a retroactive change aimed at sparing thousands of illegal structures from the bulldozer.

An amendment to the Regulation on the Protection and Use of Agricultural Lands alters criteria initially set on April 4, 2026. The previous rules stipulated a 30-square-meter base area could be built on special crop and marginal agricultural lands.

The official update changes the phrase “five hectares” in Article 6.1 of Annex-1, titled Criteria for Agricultural Structures, to “two hectares.” Vineyard houses will face evaluation under this lowered threshold.

Existing buildings and pending requests will undergo assessment under previous provisions.

“Applications for agricultural and non-agricultural use made to ministry units before the date this regulation enters into force are evaluated under the provisions of the Regulation on the Protection, Use and Planning of Agricultural Lands repealed by Article 24,” the Official Gazette said.