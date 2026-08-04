Ministry rolls out digital system for special passports

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Interior Ministry has launched an electronic request form system for special and service passport applications, eliminating the need for wet signatures and physical seals to accelerate bureaucratic procedures.

Under the new practice, passport request forms issued by public institutions for green and grey passports will no longer be prepared in print. Instead, these documents will be created with electronic signatures and digital approvals, transferring directly to the Central Civil Registration System (MERNİS). This shift completely replaces the manual paperwork traffic previously required between state institutions.

The electronic request form system enables civil registry offices to verify submitted documents simultaneously over a secure digital network. By operating entirely online, the system aims to prevent delays traditionally caused by missing or incorrect paperwork, finalizing applications much faster and shortening overall transaction times.