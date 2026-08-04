Drone strike on Moscow region kills 5

MOSCOW

A drone strike on an industrial zone outside the Russian capital killed five people and wounded six others, the region’s governor said on Aug. 4 as Moscow and Kiev traded attacks.



Ukraine has conducted long-range strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Russia, and in recent weeks stepped up attacks on warehouses belonging to the Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries.



Ukraine often fires hundreds of drones into Russia each night, in retaliation for Russia launching hundreds of its own drones and dozens of missiles at Ukrainian towns and cities.



Moscow’s regional governor Andrey Vorobyov said early Aug. 4 that several fires broke out following a drone strike in the Novoselki industrial zone outside the Russian capital.



“According to preliminary information, five people were killed and a further six wounded,” he said on Telegram.



Drones also damaged a warehouse near Krasny Bor in northwestern Russia, wounding one person, according to Leningrad regional governor Aleksandr Drozdenko.



Wildberries said that a fire broke out at its Krasny Bor logistics facility as a result of the attack.



In Ukraine, Russian attacks killed two children and an elderly woman in Sumy in the country’s northeast, the head of the regional military administration said Aug. 4.



“Two children and an elderly woman were killed in Russian [guided aerial bomb] strikes on Sumy tonight,” Oleg Grygorov said on Telegram.



“The girls were 5 and 10 years old. The children’s bodies were recovered from under the rubble of their house.”



Six guided aerial bombs struck civilian infrastructure in the city, including residential and non-residential buildings, Grygorov said.



Another attack on the port city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine killed an 89-year-old woman, according to Georgy Reshetilov, head of the region’s military administration.