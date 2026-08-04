Drone strike on Moscow region kills 5

Drone strike on Moscow region kills 5

MOSCOW
Drone strike on Moscow region kills 5

A drone strike on an industrial zone outside the Russian capital killed five people and wounded six others, the region’s governor said on Aug. 4 as Moscow and Kiev traded attacks.


Ukraine has conducted long-range strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Russia, and in recent weeks stepped up attacks on warehouses belonging to the Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries.


Ukraine often fires hundreds of drones into Russia each night, in retaliation for Russia launching hundreds of its own drones and dozens of missiles at Ukrainian towns and cities.


Moscow’s regional governor Andrey Vorobyov said early Aug. 4 that several fires broke out following a drone strike in the Novoselki industrial zone outside the Russian capital.


“According to preliminary information, five people were killed and a further six wounded,” he said on Telegram.


Drones also damaged a warehouse near Krasny Bor in northwestern Russia, wounding one person, according to Leningrad regional governor Aleksandr Drozdenko.


Wildberries said that a fire broke out at its Krasny Bor logistics facility as a result of the attack.


In Ukraine, Russian attacks killed two children and an elderly woman in Sumy in the country’s northeast, the head of the regional military administration said Aug. 4.


“Two children and an elderly woman were killed in Russian [guided aerial bomb] strikes on Sumy tonight,” Oleg Grygorov said on Telegram.


“The girls were 5 and 10 years old. The children’s bodies were recovered from under the rubble of their house.”


Six guided aerial bombs struck civilian infrastructure in the city, including residential and non-residential buildings, Grygorov said.


Another attack on the port city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine killed an 89-year-old woman, according to Georgy Reshetilov, head of the region’s military administration.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trabzonspor close to signing Mohamed Salah

Trabzonspor close to signing Mohamed Salah
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trabzonspor close to signing Mohamed Salah

    Trabzonspor close to signing Mohamed Salah

  2. Fitch: Türkiye to remain major EM debt, sukuk issuer

    Fitch: Türkiye to remain major EM debt, sukuk issuer

  3. Global banks expect Turkish rate cut later this year

    Global banks expect Turkish rate cut later this year

  4. Higher oil prices lift energy majors’ second-quarter profits

    Higher oil prices lift energy majors’ second-quarter profits

  5. Russian barrage on Ukraine kills 15, wounds dozens more

    Russian barrage on Ukraine kills 15, wounds dozens more
Recommended
Russian barrage on Ukraine kills 15, wounds dozens more

Russian barrage on Ukraine kills 15, wounds dozens more
Trump warns Iran to open Hormuz or get hit very hard

Trump warns Iran to open Hormuz or get 'hit very hard'
Millions join Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala

Millions join Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala
Status of US-Iran talks uncertain as ship struck in Hormuz

Status of US-Iran talks uncertain as ship struck in Hormuz
Barzani meets Sharaa for talks on SDF accord

Barzani meets Sharaa for talks on SDF accord
Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises past 6,000

Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises past 6,000
WORLD Russian barrage on Ukraine kills 15, wounds dozens more

Russian barrage on Ukraine kills 15, wounds dozens more

Russian missile and drone strikes killed at least 15 people and wounded 51 in Kiev and the surrounding region overnight, Ukrainian authorities said on Aug. 5.
ECONOMY Fitch: Türkiye to remain major EM debt, sukuk issuer

Fitch: Türkiye to remain major EM debt, sukuk issuer

Türkiye is likely to remain a major global sukuk and emerging-market debt issuer in 2026, driven by high external financing needs, upcoming maturities, wider fiscal deficits and efforts to diversify funding sources, Fitch Ratings said in a new report.
SPORTS Trabzonspor close to signing Mohamed Salah

Trabzonspor close to signing Mohamed Salah

Turkish Süper Lig club Trabzonspor has announced that it has opened official transfer negotiations to sign free-agent forward Mohamed Salah.
﻿