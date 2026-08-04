Türkiye dismisses 84 judges, prosecutors in 2026

Türkiye dismisses 84 judges, prosecutors in 2026

ANKARA
Türkiye dismisses 84 judges, prosecutors in 2026

 

The Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) dismissed 84 judges and prosecutors in 2026 as part of widespread disciplinary proceedings within the justice system, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek has announced.

The council’s second chamber processed 525 judiciary members during the year, issuing penalties to 333 individuals while dropping the remaining investigations or ruling no punishment was necessary. The disciplinary actions included 168 warnings, 24 reprimands, 23 salary cuts, four halts in promotion and 30 reassignments, alongside the 84 dismissals from the profession.

The ongoing fight against crime syndicates applies equally with the same sensitivity inside the judiciary, Gürlek said. The vast majority of judges and prosecutors perform their duties with strict devotion to the law and professional honor, but judicial titles provide no immunity or privileges to anyone, the minister said.

“We are resolutely fighting criminals and crime syndicates targeting our nation’s peace and public order,” Gürlek said. “We do not look at anyone’s position, title or influence while fulfilling the requirements of justice.”

The council is effectively operating its audit and disciplinary mechanisms, he said. The government will further strengthen these mechanisms while increasing the overall speed and efficiency of the justice system, Gürlek said. Officials will combat any attitude damaging the law and professional dignity within the ranks while continuing the determined fight against external crime syndicates, he said.

Türkiye,

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