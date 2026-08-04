Millions join Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala

BAGHDAD

Shia Muslim pilgrims gather by an artist's depiction of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Mohamed, at his shrine in Iraq's central shrine city of Karbala on August 4, 2026, during the Arbaeen pilgrimage, which commemorates 40 days of mourning after the killing of Imam Hussein, at the 7th-century battle of Karbala. (AFP photo)

Millions of Shiite Muslims observed the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage on Aug. 4 in the Iraqi holy city of Karbala, under the shadow of ongoing regional tensions and fears of another round of escalation in the U.S.-Iran war.

Arbaeen is held 40 days after Ashoura, which commemorates the killing of Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, and members of his family, at the Battle of Karbala in 680 A.D.

The operations command overseeing the Arbaeen pilgrimage at the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces said on Aug. 3 that more than 4.88 million pilgrims had entered Iraq since the first day of the Islamic month of Muharram, which includes Ashoura and the period leading up to Arbaeen, with arrivals from various countries ongoing for what is considered one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings.

Millions more pilgrims typically come from different regions of Iraq to Karbala for the occasion.

Among the highest- profile foreign visitors was Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.