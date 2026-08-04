Top military council names Dalkıran air force chief, promotes dozens

Top military council names Dalkıran air force chief, promotes dozens

ANKARA
Top military council names Dalkıran air force chief, promotes dozens

Türkiye’s top military council on Aug. 4 approved a series of promotions and retirements among senior officers, appointing Rafet Dalkıran as the new commander of the Air Force.

Chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Supreme Military Council decided to promote 25 generals and admirals to a higher rank and elevate 69 colonels to general or admiral ranks, with the decisions taking effect from Aug. 30, the Communications Directorate said.

The council also extended the service terms of 24 generals for one year and 530 colonels for two years, while two generals will retire due to reaching the mandatory age limit and 61 generals and admirals will retire because of a lack of available posts.

Navy Commander Ercüment Tatlıoğlu’s term was extended by one year, while Air Force Commander Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu was retired. Dalkıran, who was serving as commander of the Combat Air Force, was appointed to replace him.

The number of generals and admirals in the Turkish Armed Forces will rise from 328 to 334 as of Aug. 30, according to the announcement.

“The new ranks and positions of the generals, admirals and colonels who have been promoted or whose terms have been extended are wished to be beneficial for our nation, state, armed forces and their families,” the Communications Directorate said.

“We thank the generals, admirals and colonels who will retire after completing their terms of service with great dedication and honor, and we wish them and their families happiness and well-being in the new phase of their lives.”

The meeting was attended by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Education Minister Yusuf Tekin, Chief of General Staff Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, Land Forces Commander Metin Tokel, Tatlıoğlu and Kadıoğlu.

Erdoğan and council members visited Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, before the meeting.

“We hope that our Supreme Military Council meeting, which we are holding at a time when conflicts and tensions are increasing in our region, will bring good results for our country, nation and Turkish Armed Forces,” Erdoğan wrote in the visitor book.

“With its high discipline, superior sense of duty, commitment to the national will and increasing deterrent power, the Turkish Armed Forces continue to be a source of confidence for our nation in the challenging conjuncture we are going through.”

yaş,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trabzonspor close to signing Mohamed Salah

Trabzonspor close to signing Mohamed Salah
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trabzonspor close to signing Mohamed Salah

    Trabzonspor close to signing Mohamed Salah

  2. Fitch: Türkiye to remain major EM debt, sukuk issuer

    Fitch: Türkiye to remain major EM debt, sukuk issuer

  3. Global banks expect Turkish rate cut later this year

    Global banks expect Turkish rate cut later this year

  4. Higher oil prices lift energy majors’ second-quarter profits

    Higher oil prices lift energy majors’ second-quarter profits

  5. Russian barrage on Ukraine kills 15, wounds dozens more

    Russian barrage on Ukraine kills 15, wounds dozens more
Recommended
Ottoman manuscripts go online in new TÜYEK archive

Ottoman manuscripts go online in new TÜYEK archive
Turkish intelligence chief holds Libya security talks in Ankara

Turkish intelligence chief holds Libya security talks in Ankara
Türkiye’s plastic waste per person 45 pct above global average

Türkiye’s plastic waste per person 45 pct above global average
‘Terror-free Türkiye’ framework bill set for parliament

‘Terror-free Türkiye’ framework bill set for parliament
Bahçeli first to sign bill tied to anti-terror initiative

Bahçeli first to sign bill tied to anti-terror initiative
Mumcu family to meet justice minister over reopened probe

Mumcu family to meet justice minister over reopened probe
WORLD Russian barrage on Ukraine kills 15, wounds dozens more

Russian barrage on Ukraine kills 15, wounds dozens more

Russian missile and drone strikes killed at least 15 people and wounded 51 in Kiev and the surrounding region overnight, Ukrainian authorities said on Aug. 5.
ECONOMY Fitch: Türkiye to remain major EM debt, sukuk issuer

Fitch: Türkiye to remain major EM debt, sukuk issuer

Türkiye is likely to remain a major global sukuk and emerging-market debt issuer in 2026, driven by high external financing needs, upcoming maturities, wider fiscal deficits and efforts to diversify funding sources, Fitch Ratings said in a new report.
SPORTS Trabzonspor close to signing Mohamed Salah

Trabzonspor close to signing Mohamed Salah

Turkish Süper Lig club Trabzonspor has announced that it has opened official transfer negotiations to sign free-agent forward Mohamed Salah.
﻿