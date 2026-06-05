Sabiha Gökçen Airport sees 7 percent rise in Traffic in January-May

ISTANBUL

Passenger and flight traffic at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport increased by 7 percent in the first five months of 2026 compared to the same period last year.

According to a statement from HEAŞ, the number of flights rose from 105,460 in the January–May period of 2025 to 113,333 in the same period of 2026. The airport thus handled approximately 8,000 additional flight operations over the five-month period.

HEAŞ, Airport Management and Aeronautical Industries Inc., serves as the airport authority of Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport.

The airport, which served 18.14 million passengers in the first five months of 2025, reached a total of 19.41 million passengers during the same period in 2026.

In May alone, Sabiha Gökçen Airport served more than 4.1 million passengers, entering the summer season with strong demand and solid operational performance, said HEAŞ.