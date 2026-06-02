Erdoğan says government not involved in CHP dispute

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on June 1 that his government would not become involved in internal disputes within the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), while warning against efforts to stir unrest in the streets.

“The tensions within the main opposition party do not concern us... We are not part of these political and legal disputes, we have not been, and we will not be,” Erdoğan said after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, referring to the debate over a “absolute nullity” ruling regarding the CHP’s 2023 convention.

Erdoğan said his government remained focused on what he described as building the “Century of Türkiye” vision and improving the country’s future rather than engaging in political polemics.

The president issued a warning against protests or actions that could lead to public disorder, saying authorities would not tolerate attempts to create unrest.

“Those acting for political purposes should not forget that these streets do not reward lawlessness,” Erdoğan said. “We will not allow our streets to be thrown into turmoil, our nation to be polarized, or the public and security forces to be set against one another.”

His remarks came amid heightened political tensions within the CHP over party leadership and legal challenges related to its internal processes.

Erdoğan also defended the governing alliance’s approach to politics, describing it as constructive and inclusive.

“We will continue to prioritize the interests of our nation and place Türkiye’s future above all political considerations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan said Türkiye is working to counter efforts to reshape the region through ongoing conflicts, while continuing to strengthen its defense industry.

Erdoğan said efforts are being made to shape regional developments through “bloodshed and tears” in Gaza, Lebanon, Sudan and Yemen, adding that Türkiye is working to foil such “games” while also seeking to strengthen the gains the country has made over the past 23 years.

He said Türkiye is also “making history” in the defense industry and remains focused on its long-term goals amid what he described as a period of major regional and global change.

“There is a Türkiye that stands as an island of stability amid regional tensions,” Erdogan said, and added that “as the government and alliance, we are aware that we have assumed a historic responsibility at a time of historic transformations. We have no time to engage in quarrels or polemics.”

President vows fight against corruption



In the meantime, Erdoğan attended the 164th anniversary of the Court of Accounts in Ankara on June 2 and emphasized the need for careful use of capital budget, including by the local governments.



“Just as we consider defending the national will a matter of honor, we cannot tolerate the waste or abuse of public property. The scandals by local governments in recent times, which we have sometimes followed with astonishment and sometimes with shame, can never be excused,” Erdoğan said, referring to the corruption and fraud claims against the CHP-run municipalities.



He also underlined that fighting against corruption constitutes an “important red line” of the government.