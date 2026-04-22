MHP dissolves Ardahan branch, bringing total to nine

MHP dissolves Ardahan branch, bringing total to nine

ANKARA
MHP dissolves Ardahan branch, bringing total to nine

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has dismissed its provincial executive board in the northeastern province of Ardahan, the latest in a series of sweeping organizational changes that have seen nine branches dissolved in recent weeks.

The decision was announced late on April 21 by MHP deputy chair Semih Yalçın, as he said the Ardahan organization had been dissolved in line with party bylaws. He added that Sevim Köseliören was appointed as the new provincial chair.

The move marks the ninth provincial organization to be disbanded by the MHP in recent weeks. The restructuring process began with the dismissal of the Istanbul provincial leadership and its 39 district branches, and later expanded to include Kütahya, Kars, Eskişehir, Bilecik, Çanakkale, Muğla and Bolu.

The party has not provided detailed reasons for the dismissals. However, the wave of changes comes amid an internal shake-up that accelerated following the resignation of senior party figure İzzet Ulvi Yönter in late March.

Since then, the MHP leadership has carried out successive overhauls across multiple provinces, replacing local administrations with newly appointed figures.

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