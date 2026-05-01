Russia ‘fired record number of drones’ at Ukraine in April

KIEV

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out a fire in a residential building following a Russian drone attack in Mykolayiv, Ukraine, Friday, May 1, 2026. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Russia fired a record number of long-range attack drones at Ukraine in April, AFP analysis of data published by Kiev's air force showed.

The wave of attacks came with U.S.-mediated talks on ending the conflict frozen and saw Moscow significantly increase the number of long-range drones fired in the middle of the day, a tactic Kiev condemned as trying to inflict more civilian harm.

Russia launched 6,583 long-range drones during the month, according to a compilation of daily reports published by Ukraine's air force.

That was 2 percent more than the number fired in March, which was also a record at the time.

According to the data, Ukraine managed to shoot down 88 percent of all incoming drones and missiles.

Russia previously fired long-range drones at Ukraine almost exclusively in overnight attacks, but in recent weeks, daytime attacks have become more frequent in what analysts have called an approach designed to inflict more damage.

"Russia's new tactic of coupling a large nighttime strike with an equally large daytime strike will likely cause increased civilian harm," the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in April.

"Russia may aim for the daytime strike series to more heavily target civilians and civilian infrastructure including public and open-space areas, especially as warmer weather arrives and more Ukrainians are likely outside," the U.S.-based think tank added.

Pavlo Palisa, the deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said the daytime attacks were a new attempt to "terrorize civilians" now that winter is over.

Russia had barraged Ukraine's power and heating grid over the winter, leaving millions without hot water or communal heating in temperatures hitting minus 20 degrees Celsius.