Russia ‘fired record number of drones’ at Ukraine in April

Russia ‘fired record number of drones’ at Ukraine in April

KIEV
Russia ‘fired record number of drones’ at Ukraine in April

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out a fire in a residential building following a Russian drone attack in Mykolayiv, Ukraine, Friday, May 1, 2026. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Russia fired a record number of long-range attack drones at Ukraine in April, AFP analysis of data published by Kiev's air force showed.

The wave of attacks came with U.S.-mediated talks on ending the conflict frozen and saw Moscow significantly increase the number of long-range drones fired in the middle of the day, a tactic Kiev condemned as trying to inflict more civilian harm.

Russia launched 6,583 long-range drones during the month, according to a compilation of daily reports published by Ukraine's air force.

That was 2 percent more than the number fired in March, which was also a record at the time.

According to the data, Ukraine managed to shoot down 88 percent of all incoming drones and missiles.

Russia previously fired long-range drones at Ukraine almost exclusively in overnight attacks, but in recent weeks, daytime attacks have become more frequent in what analysts have called an approach designed to inflict more damage.

"Russia's new tactic of coupling a large nighttime strike with an equally large daytime strike will likely cause increased civilian harm," the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in April.

"Russia may aim for the daytime strike series to more heavily target civilians and civilian infrastructure including public and open-space areas, especially as warmer weather arrives and more Ukrainians are likely outside," the U.S.-based think tank added.

Pavlo Palisa, the deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said the daytime attacks were a new attempt to "terrorize civilians" now that winter is over.

Russia had barraged Ukraine's power and heating grid over the winter, leaving millions without hot water or communal heating in temperatures hitting minus 20 degrees Celsius.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan warns over falling birth rate, unveils family vision

Erdoğan warns over falling birth rate, unveils family vision
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan warns over falling birth rate, unveils family vision

    Erdoğan warns over falling birth rate, unveils family vision

  2. Türkiye’s exports rise 22.3 percent in April

    Türkiye’s exports rise 22.3 percent in April

  3. Trump says will raise US tariffs on EU cars to 25 pct

    Trump says will raise US tariffs on EU cars to 25 pct

  4. At the table, culture policy finds its center

    At the table, culture policy finds its center

  5. Banksy confirms behind new London statue of man blinded by flag

    Banksy confirms behind new London statue of man blinded by flag
Recommended
Trump says not satisfied with new Iran proposal

Trump says 'not satisfied' with new Iran proposal
NATO seeks details as US says it will pull about 5,000 troops from Germany

NATO seeks details as US says it will pull about 5,000 troops from Germany
Iran offers new proposal amid stalled US peace talks

Iran offers new proposal amid stalled US peace talks
Baku suspends cooperation with European Parliament over resolution

Baku suspends cooperation with European Parliament over resolution
France says Macron’s Greece remarks not aimed at Türkiye

France says Macron’s Greece remarks not aimed at Türkiye
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing 2 Jewish Londoners

Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing 2 Jewish Londoners
WORLD Trump says not satisfied with new Iran proposal

Trump says 'not satisfied' with new Iran proposal

U.S. President Donald Trump said on May 1 he was "not satisfied" with a new Iranian negotiating proposal, as peace talks remain frozen despite a weeks-long ceasefire.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s exports rise 22.3 percent in April

Türkiye’s exports rise 22.3 percent in April

Türkiye’s exports rose 22.3 percent year-on-year in April to $25.4 billion, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said.
SPORTS Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

Galatasaray stands on the precipice of its 26th Turkish Süper Lig title this weekend, needing only a slight stumble from archrival Fenerbahçe to turn a seven-point lead into a mathematical certainty with two matches to spare.
﻿