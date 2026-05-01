Banking sector’s net profit at 288 billion Turkish Liras in first quarter

Banking sector’s net profit at 288 billion Turkish Liras in first quarter

ISTANBUL
Banking sector’s net profit at 288 billion Turkish Liras in first quarter

The Turkish banking sector’s net profit amounted to 288.4 billion Turkish Liras ($6.4 billion) in the first quarter of 2026, up from 216.7 billion liras in the same period of last year, according to data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK).

The total assets of the Turkish banking sector reached 49.73 trillion liras as of March 2026, marking an increase of 5.9 percent compared with the end of 2025, said the authority.

Loans, which constitute the largest component of assets, stood at 24.9 trillion liras, rising 7.7 percent over the same period. The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was 2.62 percent against 1.93 percent at the end of March 2025.

Banks’ securities portfolio expanded by 6.5 percent compared with the end of 2025 to reach 7.5 trillion liras.

Deposits, the primary funding source of the banking sector, increased by 3.8 percent compared to 28.3 trillion liras.

The banking sector’s capital adequacy standard ratio stood at 16.52 percent.

There were 66 banks operating in Türkiye with nearly 11,000 branches and more than 210,000 employees as of the end of March.

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