Baku suspends cooperation with European Parliament over resolution

Baku suspends cooperation with European Parliament over resolution

BAKU
Baku suspends cooperation with European Parliament over resolution

Azerbaijan’s parliament on May 1 adopted a resolution on suspending cooperation with the European Parliament in “all areas,” as it accused the legislative body of continuing its “anti-Azerbaijani policy, slander and smear activities.”

The reason for the decision was a resolution adopted this week in the European Parliament calling for the return of Armenians who went back to Armenia following Azerbaijan’s takeover of Karabakh in 2023. Baku stated that integration opportunities were provided after the operation, but that Armenians chose to return to Armenia instead.

The European Parliament also called for the release of Armenian citizens held in detention in Azerbaijan, referring to them as “prisoners of war,” a characterization that drew criticism from Baku. The resolution also accused Azerbaijan of destroying Armenia’s religious and cultural heritage.

In response, the EU Ambassador to Baku, Marijana Kujundzic, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, and a formal note of protest was issued to the EU.

“Unfortunately, the European Parliament's destructive position, which denies the aforementioned principles, has become the main obstacle to the development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation relations with this institution,” the Azerbaijani parliament said.

It argued that platforms intended for cooperation with the European Parliament have become an “instrument of pressure, blackmail and gross interference in our country's internal affairs.”

suspension,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan warns over falling birth rate, unveils family vision

Erdoğan warns over falling birth rate, unveils family vision
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan warns over falling birth rate, unveils family vision

    Erdoğan warns over falling birth rate, unveils family vision

  2. Türkiye’s exports rise 22.3 percent in April

    Türkiye’s exports rise 22.3 percent in April

  3. Trump says will raise US tariffs on EU cars to 25 pct

    Trump says will raise US tariffs on EU cars to 25 pct

  4. At the table, culture policy finds its center

    At the table, culture policy finds its center

  5. Banksy confirms behind new London statue of man blinded by flag

    Banksy confirms behind new London statue of man blinded by flag
Recommended
Trump says not satisfied with new Iran proposal

Trump says 'not satisfied' with new Iran proposal
NATO seeks details as US says it will pull about 5,000 troops from Germany

NATO seeks details as US says it will pull about 5,000 troops from Germany
Iran offers new proposal amid stalled US peace talks

Iran offers new proposal amid stalled US peace talks
France says Macron’s Greece remarks not aimed at Türkiye

France says Macron’s Greece remarks not aimed at Türkiye
Russia ‘fired record number of drones’ at Ukraine in April

Russia ‘fired record number of drones’ at Ukraine in April
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing 2 Jewish Londoners

Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing 2 Jewish Londoners
WORLD Trump says not satisfied with new Iran proposal

Trump says 'not satisfied' with new Iran proposal

U.S. President Donald Trump said on May 1 he was "not satisfied" with a new Iranian negotiating proposal, as peace talks remain frozen despite a weeks-long ceasefire.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s exports rise 22.3 percent in April

Türkiye’s exports rise 22.3 percent in April

Türkiye’s exports rose 22.3 percent year-on-year in April to $25.4 billion, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said.
SPORTS Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

Galatasaray stands on the precipice of its 26th Turkish Süper Lig title this weekend, needing only a slight stumble from archrival Fenerbahçe to turn a seven-point lead into a mathematical certainty with two matches to spare.
﻿