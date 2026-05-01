Baku suspends cooperation with European Parliament over resolution

BAKU

Azerbaijan’s parliament on May 1 adopted a resolution on suspending cooperation with the European Parliament in “all areas,” as it accused the legislative body of continuing its “anti-Azerbaijani policy, slander and smear activities.”

The reason for the decision was a resolution adopted this week in the European Parliament calling for the return of Armenians who went back to Armenia following Azerbaijan’s takeover of Karabakh in 2023. Baku stated that integration opportunities were provided after the operation, but that Armenians chose to return to Armenia instead.

The European Parliament also called for the release of Armenian citizens held in detention in Azerbaijan, referring to them as “prisoners of war,” a characterization that drew criticism from Baku. The resolution also accused Azerbaijan of destroying Armenia’s religious and cultural heritage.

In response, the EU Ambassador to Baku, Marijana Kujundzic, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, and a formal note of protest was issued to the EU.

“Unfortunately, the European Parliament's destructive position, which denies the aforementioned principles, has become the main obstacle to the development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation relations with this institution,” the Azerbaijani parliament said.

It argued that platforms intended for cooperation with the European Parliament have become an “instrument of pressure, blackmail and gross interference in our country's internal affairs.”