France says Macron’s Greece remarks not aimed at Türkiye

France says Macron’s Greece remarks not aimed at Türkiye

PARIS
France says Macron’s Greece remarks not aimed at Türkiye

France's President Emmanuel Macron, center, and Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speak with guests after attending the Greece-France Economic Forum in Athens, Greece, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

The French Foreign Ministry has clarified that President Emmanuel Macron’s pledge to stand by Greece in case of a threat was not aimed at any specific country, dismissing interpretations that it targeted Türkiye.

Speaking at the ministry’s weekly press briefing, Spokesperson Pascal Confavreux responded to journalists’ questions regarding Macron’s statement during his visit to Athens last week, where he said, “If your sovereignty is threatened, we will stand by your side.”

“The president’s remarks were made in response to a question concerning a potential attack on a European country. The answer applies equally to all our allies and partners. It does not target any particular country,” Confavreux said.

He added that France had issued a similar response regarding missiles launched from Iran that were directed toward Turkish airspace.

“We support the ongoing dialogue between Türkiye and Greece,” Confavreux also noted, emphasizing France’s commitment to enhancing and strengthening bilateral dialogue with Türkiye.

He also pointed to Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot’s visit to Türkiye in February and the phone call between the two countries’ presidents on April 11 as indicators of this commitment.

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