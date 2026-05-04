Aselsan market value exceeds 2 trillion liras

Aselsan market value exceeds 2 trillion liras

ISTANBUL
Aselsan market value exceeds 2 trillion liras

Turkish defense company Aselsan has become the first company traded on Borsa Istanbul to exceed 2 trillion Turkish Liras in market value, setting a new record as investor interest in defense industry shares remains strong.

Aselsan shares reached 442 liras on May 4, lifting the company’s market capitalization above the 2 trillion-lira threshold.

The stock started the year at 230.20 liras and followed an upward trend in the following months. Its value has risen 91 percent since the beginning of the year.

The company had previously become the first Borsa Istanbul-listed firm to surpass 1 trillion liras in market value in September 2025. At the time, its share price had reached 220.80 liras.

Aselsan’s shares also touched an intraday high of 443.50 liras on May 4, according to market data.

Demand for defense industry shares has been supported by interest in the sector amid regional conflicts, while Aselsan has also stood out with its export-oriented strategy.

Türkiye,

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