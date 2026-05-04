Intelligence briefs AKP on anti-terror plan: Report

Intelligence briefs AKP on anti-terror plan: Report

ANKARA
Intelligence briefs AKP on anti-terror plan: Report

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has briefed the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on progress in the government’s ongoing anti-terror initiative, as authorities prepare to accelerate the process in the coming days, according to a media report.

The AKP has begun work on addressing the legal requirements of the security bureaucracy as part of the so-called “terror-free Türkiye” process, daily Türkiye reported on May 3.

MİT chief İbrahim Kalın recently delivered a presentation to the party leadership outlining key aspects of the effort, including how disarmed PKK members would be received, the handling of surrendered weapons and the legal procedures that would apply to individuals returning to Türkiye, the report said.

The intelligence agency is also reportedly carrying out technical preparations related to legal frameworks as well as mechanisms for verification and confirmation.

Citing AKP sources, the report said officials see no negative aspects to the process and expect that some administrative steps not requiring legislation could be implemented in the short term.

The anti-terror project gained momentum after PKK announced last May that it had ended its armed activities and dissolved its organizational structure. Two months later, a symbolic ceremony was held in Iraq during which weapons were publicly burned.

Parliament subsequently established the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission to oversee the initiative. Led by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, the 51-member body included representatives from all parliamentary parties except the İYİ (Good) Party.

The Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) has been acting as an intermediary in the process, conducting visits to jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan at the İmralı prison island off Istanbul.

MIT, anti terror, plan,

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