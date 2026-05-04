Media watchdog probes Bosch Mother’s Day ad over family values concerns

Media watchdog probes Bosch Mother’s Day ad over family values concerns

ISTANBUL
Media watchdog probes Bosch Mother’s Day ad over family values concerns

Türkiye’s media watchdog has launched an investigation into a Mother’s Day advertisement by German home appliance giant Bosch after officials argued the campaign trivialized motherhood and undermined the traditional family concept.

The probe was announced by Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), following public criticism of the commercial, which was produced for Bosch’s Türkiye operations ahead of Mother’s Day.

The advertisement, set inside a Bosch store, features a conversation between two women discussing motherhood. In the final scene, it becomes apparent that the women are referring not to children, but to their pet animals, using expressions such as “I have two as well” and “they’re like children.”

RTÜK Chairman Mehmet Daniş said the regulator had initiated a formal review, arguing that while compassion toward animals is an important cultural and moral value, equating pet ownership with motherhood risked diminishing the social and emotional significance of the mother-child bond.

“Motherhood is not a metaphor, advertising language or a communication construct,” Daniş said, describing it as one of the strongest bonds that nurtures, protects and prepares future generations. He added that reducing such a concept for commercial purposes was “unacceptable.”

Daniş also linked the regulator’s stance to the Turkish constitution, which defines the family structure through the mother, father and child framework. He said RTÜK would not allow what he described as “value erosion” surrounding the family institution in broadcast content.

The controversy drew criticism from Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Türkiye’s Family and Social Services Minister, who said motherhood should not be reduced to a marketing narrative.

Göktaş stressed that motherhood — whether biological or through caregiving — represents a foundational social bond and a pillar of social continuity, adding that the concept should be treated with greater sensitivity.

The dispute comes as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has intensified emphasis on demographic policy, recently declaring a “Population and Family Decade” amid growing concerns over Türkiye’s declining birth rates and changing family structures.

Following mounting criticism, the advertisement was removed from the company’s social media platforms.

family day,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Intelligence briefs AKP on anti-terror plan: Report

Intelligence briefs AKP on anti-terror plan: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Intelligence briefs AKP on anti-terror plan: Report

    Intelligence briefs AKP on anti-terror plan: Report

  2. Erdoğan receives Kuwaiti foreign minister in Ankara

    Erdoğan receives Kuwaiti foreign minister in Ankara

  3. Aselsan market value exceeds 2 trillion liras

    Aselsan market value exceeds 2 trillion liras

  4. Germany seeks 'close dialogue' with US: German FM

    Germany seeks 'close dialogue' with US: German FM

  5. UAE condemns Iran drone attack on Hormuz oil tanker

    UAE condemns Iran drone attack on Hormuz oil tanker
Recommended
Intelligence briefs AKP on anti-terror plan: Report

Intelligence briefs AKP on anti-terror plan: Report
Erdoğan receives Kuwaiti foreign minister in Ankara

Erdoğan receives Kuwaiti foreign minister in Ankara
CHP mobilizes polling officials nationwide amid early election push

CHP mobilizes polling officials nationwide amid early election push
Turkish vice president in Yerevan as European leaders convene summit

Turkish vice president in Yerevan as European leaders convene summit
Türkiye, Kuwait discuss stability in Strait of Hormuz

Türkiye, Kuwait discuss stability in Strait of Hormuz
Deadly storm hits country’s southeast as spring snow blankets west

Deadly storm hits country’s southeast as spring snow blankets west
WORLD Germany seeks close dialogue with US: German FM

Germany seeks 'close dialogue' with US: German FM

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on May 4 said that Berlin wanted to "enter into close dialogue" with the United States following the announced withdrawal of American troops stationed in Germany.
ECONOMY Aselsan market value exceeds 2 trillion liras

Aselsan market value exceeds 2 trillion liras

Turkish defense company Aselsan has become the first company traded on Borsa Istanbul to exceed 2 trillion Turkish Liras in market value, setting a new record as investor interest in defense industry shares remains strong.
SPORTS Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

Galatasaray stands on the precipice of its 26th Turkish Süper Lig title this weekend, needing only a slight stumble from archrival Fenerbahçe to turn a seven-point lead into a mathematical certainty with two matches to spare.
﻿