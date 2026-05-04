Kuwaiti FM’s Ankara visit to focus on regional tensions

Kuwaiti FM’s Ankara visit to focus on regional tensions

ANKARA
Kuwaiti FM’s Ankara visit to focus on regional tensions

Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah will visit Türkiye on May 4 for talks with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

The meeting in Ankara is expected to focus on steps to strengthen bilateral cooperation mechanisms, as well as regional developments, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan is expected to underline the importance of cooperation with Kuwait in the military, defense and connectivity fields amid rising regional challenges.

He is also expected to stress the need for joint action and stronger regional ownership in response to instability in the Middle East.

The talks are expected to cover Türkiye’s diplomatic contacts aimed at supporting a positive outcome in negotiations between the United States and Iran and ending the conflict as soon as possible.

Fidan is also expected to say that Kuwait, which has been among the Gulf countries affected by Iranian attacks, acted with restraint and helped prevent the conflict from spreading, according to the sources.

The Turkish minister is expected to emphasize the importance of restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz on a permanent basis.

Gaza will also be high on the agenda. Fidan is expected to say that Israel continues policies that spread instability in the region, while the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to violate the ceasefire in Gaza and take unlawful steps in the West Bank.

He is also expected to call for progress toward the second phase of the Gaza peace agreement and for improving humanitarian conditions and living standards in the enclave.

The two ministers are expected to consult on the work of the Peace Committee, of which Türkiye and Kuwait are founding members.

Fidan is also expected to say that the international community should not allow Israel to expand its occupation in Lebanon or deepen the humanitarian crisis there.

Türkiye and Kuwait maintain close coordination on regional and international issues, while bilateral ties have grown in several sectors.

Trade volume between the two countries reached about $1.08 billion in 2025, up 52 percent from the previous year, according to Türkiye’s ambassador to Kuwait.

Ankara aims to raise its trade volume with Kuwait, Qatar and Oman to $5 billion each, according to a Turkish Trade Ministry statement cited after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s Gulf tour last year.

Ongoing negotiations on a free trade agreement between Türkiye and the Gulf Cooperation Council are also expected to support trade and investment ties. Türkiye and the GCC completed the first round of negotiations in 2024, with talks covering areas including goods, investment, services and digital trade.

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