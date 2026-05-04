Chemical sector remains second‑largest exporter

Chemical sector remains second‑largest exporter

ISTANBUL
Chemical sector remains second‑largest exporter

The chemical sector remained Türkiye’s second‑largest exporting sector in April, with overseas sales totaling $3.1 billion.

According to a statement by the Istanbul Chemicals and Chemical Products Exporters’ Association (İKMİB), the sector accounted for 14 percent of Türkiye’s total exports in April and increased its exports by 19.3 percent compared with the same month last year.

Data from the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TİM) showed that Türkiye’s overall exports rose by 22.3 percent in April to $25.4 billion, marking the second‑highest monthly export figure of all time.

The chemical sector’s total exports for the January–April period approached $11 billion.

İKMİB Chairman Vefa İbrahim Aracı said the chemical sector made a strong start to 2026 and maintained its steady export growth in April, noting that the sector preserved its competitiveness despite global challenges, with an export increase of 19.3 percent year-on-year.

Aracı added that the approximately $11 billion export reached in the January–April period also serves as an important indicator for the sector’s year‑end targets.

“We will continue our efforts without slowing down, focusing on value‑added production, sustainability‑oriented transformation, access to new markets and attracting foreign investment related to exports to our country,” Aracı said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Aselsan market value exceeds 2 trillion liras

Aselsan market value exceeds 2 trillion liras
LATEST NEWS

  1. Aselsan market value exceeds 2 trillion liras

    Aselsan market value exceeds 2 trillion liras

  2. Germany seeks 'close dialogue' with US: German FM

    Germany seeks 'close dialogue' with US: German FM

  3. UAE condemns Iran drone attack on Hormuz oil tanker

    UAE condemns Iran drone attack on Hormuz oil tanker

  4. CHP mobilizes polling officials nationwide amid early election push

    CHP mobilizes polling officials nationwide amid early election push

  5. Indonesia, Japan sign defense pact after Tokyo unlocks arms exports

    Indonesia, Japan sign defense pact after Tokyo unlocks arms exports
Recommended
Turkish manufacturing PMI drops to 45.7 in April

Turkish manufacturing PMI drops to 45.7 in April
Türkiye’s annual inflation rises to 32.37 percent in April

Türkiye’s annual inflation rises to 32.37 percent in April
How weaker dollar is quietly making life more expensive

How weaker dollar is quietly making life more expensive
Musk vs OpenAI trial enters second week

Musk vs OpenAI trial enters second week
Japan PM says oil crisis has enormous impact in Asia-Pacific

Japan PM says oil crisis has 'enormous impact' in Asia-Pacific
Energy sector methane emissions linger near record highs: IEA

Energy sector methane emissions linger near record highs: IEA
Türkiye spends $46 million on Italian sunglasses in first quarter

Türkiye spends $46 million on Italian sunglasses in first quarter
WORLD Germany seeks close dialogue with US: German FM

Germany seeks 'close dialogue' with US: German FM

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on May 4 said that Berlin wanted to "enter into close dialogue" with the United States following the announced withdrawal of American troops stationed in Germany.
ECONOMY Aselsan market value exceeds 2 trillion liras

Aselsan market value exceeds 2 trillion liras

Turkish defense company Aselsan has become the first company traded on Borsa Istanbul to exceed 2 trillion Turkish Liras in market value, setting a new record as investor interest in defense industry shares remains strong.
SPORTS Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

Galatasaray stands on the precipice of its 26th Turkish Süper Lig title this weekend, needing only a slight stumble from archrival Fenerbahçe to turn a seven-point lead into a mathematical certainty with two matches to spare.
﻿