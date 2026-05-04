Chemical sector remains second‑largest exporter

ISTANBUL

The chemical sector remained Türkiye’s second‑largest exporting sector in April, with overseas sales totaling $3.1 billion.

According to a statement by the Istanbul Chemicals and Chemical Products Exporters’ Association (İKMİB), the sector accounted for 14 percent of Türkiye’s total exports in April and increased its exports by 19.3 percent compared with the same month last year.

Data from the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TİM) showed that Türkiye’s overall exports rose by 22.3 percent in April to $25.4 billion, marking the second‑highest monthly export figure of all time.

The chemical sector’s total exports for the January–April period approached $11 billion.

İKMİB Chairman Vefa İbrahim Aracı said the chemical sector made a strong start to 2026 and maintained its steady export growth in April, noting that the sector preserved its competitiveness despite global challenges, with an export increase of 19.3 percent year-on-year.

Aracı added that the approximately $11 billion export reached in the January–April period also serves as an important indicator for the sector’s year‑end targets.

“We will continue our efforts without slowing down, focusing on value‑added production, sustainability‑oriented transformation, access to new markets and attracting foreign investment related to exports to our country,” Aracı said.