Turkish Airlines expands pet comfort at Istanbul Airport

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines (THY) has been enhancing travel conditions for pets transported in aircraft cargo holds through a dedicated “Pet Lounge” at Istanbul Airport, where animals are cared for in a controlled and comfort-focused environment prior to their flights.

The airline allows small pets weighing up to 8 kilograms with their carriers to travel in the cabin, provided they meet size requirements. Animals exceeding these limits are transported in the cargo compartment under the category known as “AVIH” (Animal on Hold). To improve conditions for these pets, Turkish Airlines established the lounge approximately one and a half years ago.

Located beneath the B Pier of the international departures terminal, the roughly 250-square-meter facility is designed to make the pre-flight process less stressful and more comfortable for animals unable to travel in the cabin. The lounge consists of separate, fully independent sections for cats, dogs and birds, with a total capacity of 32 dogs, 36 cats and 10 birds at the same time.

Each section is carefully arranged to ensure animals do not see one another, minimizing stress. Hygiene, ventilation and lighting are closely monitored, while even the music played inside the lounge is selected specifically to promote calmness among the animals. All systems, including air circulation and sound, are automated.

A team consisting of a veterinarian and a veterinary technician is on duty to monitor the animals’ health throughout their stay. Staff carry out feeding, rest arrangements and comprehensive health checks before flights, ensuring that each animal is fit to travel. Cage suitability and breed-specific requirements are also assessed as part of routine controls.

The lounge also features an open terrace area, allowing animals to move, breathe fresh air and meet their basic needs. This space plays a key role in reducing stress levels prior to boarding.

Ayşe Önkal, the facility’s manager, said the project was developed alongside the opening of Istanbul Airport with the aim of improving comfort for both passengers and their pets.

“Ensuring the comfort of pets traveling with our passengers was just as important to us. That is why we created this space,” she said, adding that the lounge began operations on Jan. 3, 2025, following an extensive preparation process.

Önkal emphasized that the facility was designed in line with international aviation standards and accepts pets except for restricted breeds. She noted that the lounge is actively used when waiting times exceed 60 minutes for domestic flights and 75 minutes for transfer passengers.

“Our service is completely free of charge. Our process begins as soon as the passenger’s reservation is made. We track each animal based on flight data, receive them upon arrival at the airport and host them here until departure, ensuring they spend this time in the most comfortable way possible,” she said, adding that many cats and dogs have already been hosted at the facility.

Önkal also highlighted that the service is not limited to pets departing from Istanbul. Animals transported from other domestic or international destinations under the AVIH category are also taken into care once their aircraft lands at Istanbul Airport.

Veterinarian Tufe Benlioğlu underlined the importance of health monitoring, stating that animals undergo checks both upon arrival and before departure.

“We ensure all their needs are met here, including hygiene, feeding and health controls. We also assess whether their carriers and breeds are suitable for travel,” she said.

Benlioğlu added that certain breeds are restricted from air travel due to potential health risks or legal regulations. These include brachycephalic (flat-faced) breeds such as British and Scottish cats, as well as dogs like pugs, along with legally banned breeds, including pit bulls and kangals.

Through the Pet Lounge initiative, Turkish Airlines aims to reduce pre-flight stress for animals while improving the overall travel experience for passengers accompanied by their pets.