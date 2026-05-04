First giraffe born in Türkiye named ‘Çınar’

First giraffe born in Türkiye named ‘Çınar’

GAZİANTEP
First giraffe born in Türkiye named ‘Çınar’

A giraffe calf born at Gaziantep Natural Life Park has been named “Çınar” after a public vote held on social media, officials have announced.

The male calf, the first giraffe known to be born in Türkiye, arrived at one of the country’s largest wildlife parks, which also ranks among Europe’s biggest and the world’s leading natural habitats.

Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Fatma Şahin said during a television appearance that the name “Çınar” was selected as the winner of an online poll organized by the municipality.

Celal Özsöyler, head of the municipality’s Department of Wildlife Conservation, said the calf’s mother Selvi became pregnant in November 2024, with a gestation period of around 15 months. The birth took place on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, and lasted approximately 90 minutes, resulting in a healthy male calf.

During the pregnancy, the park’s male giraffe Şakir died after reaching the end of his natural lifespan, Özsöyler added.

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