Japanese, Chinese archaeologists to join Neolithic digs

ŞANLIURFA

Archaeological excavations at key Neolithic sites in southeastern Türkiye are expanding into an international collaboration, with Japanese and Chinese researchers set to join ongoing works under the Stone Hills project.

Work will be carried out at Ayanlar Mound and Yoğunburç, located in the Karaköprü district of Şanlıurfa, as part of broader research into early settled life, following in the footsteps of landmark sites such as Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe.

Professor Necmi Karul, coordinator of the Stone Hills Project and head of the Karahantepe excavations, said the Ayanlar dig will soon begin with the participation of Japanese archaeologists, who have already completed preparatory work on site.

“Japanese colleagues will soon arrive to work at Ayanlar. They are operating within a long-term plan. Even before the excavation begins, they have established their infrastructure, including excavation houses and preliminary documentation studies,” Karul said.

He emphasized that the Japanese team is known for its meticulous and patient approach. “They are not aiming for quick results but are committed to doing the most accurate work, no matter how long it takes. We believe they will make significant contributions to the project,” he added.

Karul also recalled that Princess Akiko of Mikasa visited the Ayanlar site last year alongside Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and symbolically initiated the excavation.

Meanwhile, Yoğunburç is set to host its first-ever excavation, led by a Chinese team. Karul noted that the Chinese Academy of Archaeology had already conducted preliminary research in the area.

“Excavation will be carried out at Yoğunburç for the first time. This will be the first excavation project of the People’s Republic of China in Türkiye,” he said, highlighting the growing international scope of the Stone Hills initiative.

Karul stressed that the Neolithic period represents a shared chapter in human history, marked by developments such as settled life, food production, division of labor and architecture.

“These are universal themes that attract scientists from around the world. Studying this era motivates researchers to explore our common past,” he said.

The project currently involves cooperation with 36 international academic institutions, including 15 from Türkiye and 21 from abroad, making it one of the most comprehensive archaeological initiatives in the country’s history.

Karul also noted that around 200 archaeologists worked on the project last year, ranging from newcomers to experienced experts. He added that knowledge transfer among participants plays a key role, with younger archaeologists gaining hands-on experience and training at Stone Hills.