Open House Istanbul offers rare look inside city’s architectural gems

ISTANBUL

Historic and architecturally significant buildings across Istanbul will open their doors to visitors from May 7 to 10 as part of the annual Open House Istanbul festival, offering rare public access to some of the city’s most notable and often restricted spaces.

The event will feature more than 40 sites across the districts of Beyoğlu and the Princes’ Islands, giving visitors an opportunity to explore Istanbul’s layered urban fabric and architectural heritage through structures spanning different historical periods and design traditions.

The program includes guided tours, talks, workshops and curated walking routes aimed at making architecture more accessible to a broader public beyond professionals in the field.

Among the buildings opening to visitors are the historic Casa Botter, Taş Mektep, Çam Palas, Mizzi Mansion, Karaköy Külah Factory, the Soeurs Garde-Malades Monastery and Chapel and the iconic Mısır Apartment. Residential buildings linked to Saint Antoine Church will also be included.

A special route curated by architect Cem Sorguç will focus on Beyoğlu’s 150-year-old arcades and passageways, highlighting the district’s evolving architectural identity and the relationship between urban spaces and everyday life.

Reservations for selected tours and routes will open online on May 2, with the full program available on the festival’s official website.