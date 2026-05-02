Devrim Erbil, Akın Ekici unite contrasting techniques in Istanbul exhibition

ISTANBUL

A new exhibition bringing together the works of acclaimed Turkish artists Devrim Erbil and Akın Ekici is exploring the relationship between reality and imagery through a diverse range of artistic techniques.

Titled “Ters Yüz İmgeler – Sanata İyi Bakın!” (“Inside-Out Images – Look Closely at Art”), the exhibition opened at Galeri Deniz under the curation of Uğur Batı, presenting 36 works that examine themes of contrast, transformation and perception.

The 89-year-old state artist Erbil said the joint exhibition had long been planned and praised Ekici’s artistic evolution.

“After entering the art world, he revealed his inner talents, found his own style and began producing very new, contemporary and original works. That is a source of pride for me,” Erbil said.

Although he noted that he increasingly wants to focus on what he described as “important paintings that will remain for tomorrow,” Erbil said he could not refuse the exhibition proposal.

Reflecting on his lifelong dedication to art, Erbil said painting remains central to his life despite the physical difficulties of aging.

“Sometimes I see my hand trembling while drinking soup, but when I paint, a miraculous power holds my hand and then holds the brush. God helps me. That is my fortune,” he said.

“At this age, I still paint wildly, madly, day and night, just as I did in the old days.”

Erbil also confirmed plans for a museum bearing his name in Kocaeli, where works spanning various techniques will be displayed.

Ekici, who described himself as one of Erbil’s students outside academia, said the exhibition was built around a shared inquiry into imagination and reality.

“We transformed our dreams into concrete forms, but by moving back from those concrete forms, we tried to see our dreams and the images formed in our minds,” he said. “Almost all the works in this exhibition are directed toward that perception.”

Ekici said several pieces were developed collaboratively, including works combining his fractal interpretations with Kufic calligraphy by calligrapher İsmail Hakkı Gurbetçi, blending traditional and modern artistic forms.

Curator Batı said the exhibition spans oil paintings, marquetry, mother-of-pearl, batik and woodwork, describing it as a rare multidisciplinary collection.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until May 17 at Galeri Deniz in Istanbul.