Newborn chimpanzee becomes star attraction

Newborn chimpanzee becomes star attraction

GAZİANTEP

A newborn chimpanzee at Gaziantep Natural Life Park, one of the world’s notable zoos, has become a major attraction for visitors.

Established in 2001 by the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality in the Burç Forest across an area of around 1 million square meters, the park welcomed the baby chimpanzee about three months ago.

The infant, rarely leaving its mother’s side, has been drawing significant attention from visitors as it continues to stay in her arms.

Celal Özsöyler, head of the municipality’s Department of Natural Life Protection, said the park is among zoos with high reproduction rates.

“We have designed habitats and shelters suitable for the animals’ natural environments. As a result, the animals feel comfortable, are well-nourished and regularly cared for, leading to a high reproduction rate of around 65–70 percent,” Özsöyler said, noting successful breeding among species such as kangaroos, gazelles, deer, lions, tigers and hyenas.

Özsöyler added that the newborn is the park’s 13th chimpanzee. “We have had three offspring from one mother chimpanzee. The first, named Can, was not cared for by its mother, while the second, Fıstık, was. Now, the mother is also caring for this newborn. As she takes full responsibility, the baby never leaves her arms and they move around together,” he said.

He added that the baby chimpanzee has effectively become the park’s mascot.

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