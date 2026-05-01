Fazıl Say to tour Türkiye with new jazz project

ISTANBUL

World-renowned pianist and composer Fazıl Say is set to embark on a Türkiye tour this summer with his new jazz project, “Say Plays Jazz on Tour.”

Organized by Pozitif Müzik, the tour will feature 10 concerts in seven cities, performed with the Jazz Quintet and supported by Skoda.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Atatürk Cultural Center, Say said the Jazz Quintet marks a new step in his musical journey, bringing together distinguished musicians for the first time. He also announced plans to record an album following the tour and to take the project worldwide after 2027.

Describing the project as a unique experience, Say said he would experiment with new forms, blending old and new compositions, reworked versions of earlier pieces and improvisations. “Working with incredible musicians is also very valuable,” he noted.

Say emphasized that the performances would move beyond conventional jazz standards, presenting a continuous, symphony-like structure lasting 85–90 minutes without interruption for applause. “I am a classical musician who also makes jazz. I create my own music,” he said, adding that instrumental pieces would be carried by five musicians as narrative elements.

The artist also underlined that his work reflects contemporary issues, from daily struggles to social concerns, and revealed that Aşık Veysel’s iconic piece “Kara Toprak” will be performed in a new jazz arrangement for the first time within the project.

Commenting on the broader music industry, Say said musicians have increasingly become subject to popular culture and capitalism, noting that simpler works often receive greater attention. “I have always believed that music should represent the soul of the artist,” he said.

The “Say Plays Jazz” project represents a new phase in Say’s artistic expression, combining newly composed works for a jazz quintet with fresh jazz arrangements of his earlier pieces. The performances aim to go beyond the classical concert format, offering a cohesive and immersive narrative experience.

The Fazıl Say Jazz Quintet will feature Say on piano, accompanied by Ezgi Alaş on vocals, Aslıhan And Say on flute, Serdar Barçın on saxophone and Ferit Odman on drums.

The tour will kick off on July 19 at Ayvalık Amphitheatre in Balıkesir and continue with performances in İzmir, Muğla, İstanbul, Denizli, Antalya and Ankara through September.