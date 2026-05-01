Turkish police to receive judo training under new agreement

Turkish police to receive judo training under new agreement

ANKARA
Turkish police to receive judo training under new agreement

Police officers in Türkiye will receive judo training under a new cooperation agreement between the Turkish Judo Federation and the Police Academy of Türkiye, aimed at improving intervention techniques and reducing the risk of injury during law enforcement operations.

According to a statement from the federation, the agreement marks a strategic partnership that will integrate judo-based techniques into police training programs across the country.

Under the protocol, the police intervention methods courses taught at the police academies, vocational schools and training centers will be updated with technical support from the federation.

The initiative is designed to help officers manage physical confrontations using more controlled and effective techniques, while protecting both themselves and suspects from unnecessary harm.

Speaking on the agreement, Turkish Judo Federation President Sezer Huysuz said the main goal is to introduce students to judo and strengthen their professional training.

“Our aim is to support the education of future officers by introducing them to judo. With proper technique, police officers will be able to intervene in incidents without harming themselves, while also protecting the physical integrity of suspects and ensuring public safety at the highest level,” Huysuz said.

As part of the program, volunteer officer candidates at the Internal Security Faculty will receive specialized training under the federation’s supervision and are expected to graduate with black belt certification before starting their duties.

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