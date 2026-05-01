‘Digital Istanbul’ project brings QR-coded history to centuries-old schools

ISTANBUL

A new phase of the “Digital Istanbul” project is extending the city’s cultural heritage into its historic schools, offering multilingual, QR code-based access to information about centuries-old buildings now used for education.

Launched by the Istanbul Governor’s Office, the fourth phase of the smart city initiative was introduced at Istanbul Boys' High School, one of the city’s most prominent historic schools.

The project had previously focused on mosques and tombs but now includes schools, madrasas, lodges, churches and synagogues.

QR codes placed at these sites allow visitors and students to access written and audio content in five languages — Turkish, English, German, Russian and Arabic — covering the historical, cultural and architectural features of each structure.

Speaking at the launch, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül said digital content has already been prepared for 1,337 cultural assets.

“When you scan the code, the entire history of these places comes to your phone. More importantly, you access accurate information, even through audio guidance,” he said.

Gül stressed that proper storytelling is essential in a city like Istanbul, which hosts nearly 20 million international visitors annually.

“It is not enough to restore historic buildings in line with their original form — we also need to explain them correctly,” he added.

Provincial education director Murat Mücahit Yentür highlighted the educational dimension of the initiative, describing Istanbul as “almost the world’s largest open-air classroom.”

He said the integration of digital tools into learning encourages students to explore the city independently while strengthening cultural awareness.

The project’s expansion into schools builds on Istanbul’s unique educational landscape, where more than 40 state schools operate in buildings over a century old.

Across the city’s nearly 4,000 public schools, dozens are housed in structures originally built as military barracks, madrasas, mansions, lodges or administrative buildings during the Ottoman era.

Many have been carefully restored while retaining their original architectural features, allowing students to learn in spaces steeped in history.

Districts such as Fatih, Beyoğlu and Üsküdar are home to some of the oldest examples. These include institutions like Cağaloğlu High School — considered the Ottoman Empire’s first civilian high school — and Vefa High School, one of the earliest public high schools dating back to the 19th century.

Other notable schools include Galatasaray High School, whose educational roots trace back to 1481, and Kabataş Boys’ High School, established in the early 20th century.

Many of these buildings have served multiple purposes over time, from hospitals during wartime to diplomatic facilities, before becoming schools.

Students attending these institutions study in classrooms, corridors and courtyards that reflect layers of history, offering a tangible connection to the past.

By combining digital tools with physical heritage, the “Digital Istanbul” project aims to make this history more accessible.