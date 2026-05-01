İzmir’s 8,500-year trade legacy on display at museum

İZMİR

The roughly 8,500-year-old commercial heritage of İzmir, known as a major port city, is being presented to visitors through artifacts exhibited at the İzmir Trade History Museum.

Opened in 2003 under the İzmir Chamber of Commerce, the museum holds the distinction of being the first established within the umbrella of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye. Located inside the chamber building, it offers a chronological narrative of the city’s trade journey from ancient times to the present.

Hosting visitors in an area of approximately 100 square meters, the museum features 533 items, including 93 archaeological artifacts and 438 coins. The collection also includes trade-related objects, documents and ethnographic materials from various periods.

A panel titled “Three İzmir” at the entrance illustrates the city’s historical development, beginning with Yeşilova Mound, continuing through Bayraklı Mound — the site of ancient Smyrna — and extending to Kadifekale, where the city later relocated.

The archaeological section displays ceramic vessels, oil lamps, glassware and objects related to ancient trade life. Visitors can follow the evolution from barter systems to the first coins minted by the Lydians, including early electrum coins as well as Persian and Smyrna coinage.

In the ethnographic section, a model reflecting 18th-century İzmir stands out, depicting Kemeraltı Bazaar, Kızlarağası Inn, the İzmir Port and historical trade routes. Coins from the late Ottoman period are also on display.

The museum also features documents and visuals related to the İzmir Economic Congress, one of the first major meetings shaping the economic roadmap of the Republic of Türkiye. The section includes decision books from the congress and posters promoting export products such as grapes, figs and tobacco.

Open free of charge, the museum attracts a wide range of visitors, from students and researchers to local residents and international tourists. It stands out not only as an exhibition space but also as a living memory center carrying İzmir’s commercial culture into the present.

Board member Jülide Tutan said the museum houses many valuable artefacts and noted that visitors often discover previously unknown aspects of İzmir. She added that the museum welcomes around 6,000 visitors annually, about half of whom are foreigners.